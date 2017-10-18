RedHouseMedia welcomes Hedberg
Emalee Hedberg recently joined the creative staff of Brainerd-based advertising agency RedHouseMedia as a graphic designer.
Hedberg is originally from Pine River and has three years of professional graphic design experience in both for-profit and nonprofit businesses. She specializes in design for print and web and graduated from Minnesota State University-Moorhead with a degree in graphic communications and minor in mass communications.
She volunteered with redesigning the identity branding for Ignite Church and with graphic design and social media for the local Relay for Life event, and design and marketing for Habitat for Humanity.