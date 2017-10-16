Backus restaurant transformed into Woodshed Bar and Grill

That same habit has treated them well in the past. This isn't the first restaurant they have owned; in fact, this will be No. 3. One would think they had a history of working at restaurants before buying their first one, the 55/71 Cafe in Belgrade, but that wasn't it at all.

"It was just a fluke thing one day," Arlen said.

The restaurant was a convenience store-restaurant combination that they ran until Family Dollar bought it. Even then, they weren't out of the restaurant business. They had already purchased another restaurant in the same community.

"There was another cafe (The Cafe) that opened up (for sale) in Belgrade, so we went and took that one over too," Tamie said. "His sister runs that one for us."

It was The Cafe that really introduced them to the lakes area. The Cafe was not only a stationary dining establishment, but also the home base for a food trailer called The Cafe Meals on Wheels.

"We did the Ice Fishing Extravaganza, Eelpout (Festival), auctions," Tamie said. "We just take it where people want us to. We brought the food trailer to Moondance. We were here three days and I told my husband, 'I love going through Pequot Lakes.' He said, 'There's a house for sale in Pequot.' We made an offer on the house and were moved in that house in a week."

In addition to moving, everything else changed in the blink of an eye. A friend of Arlen stepped in to rent the home they owned in Lowry. They put a lake home on Lobster Lake near Alexandria up for sale and had a buyer the same afternoon. Even work fell into Tamie's lap.

"I had a job interview the next day at Heritage House," Tamie said. "It was a whole 7-10 day spread and everything fell into place."

This all happened just over a year ago. Though both Tamie and Arlen work full-time jobs - Arlen is an over-the-road truck driver - he quietly spent time looking for another project to keep him busy. That's how he found out that the former J&B dining establishment outside of Backus was for sale.

"I just did some snooping around and ended up connecting with the owner," Arlen said. "I have to have something to do."

They made their move in July, and before most people even knew there were new owners in town, they opened in September as The Woodshed Bar and Grill.

Arlen and Tamie are excited to be running a business featuring mostly homemade foods. Tamie said they have the best homemade biscuits and gravy in the area. They have the added benefit of having a former bakery owner on staff cooking cinnamon rolls, pies, sweet rolls, scones and other baked treats for breakfasts. Unlike many restaurants in the area, they serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. They hope to bring in entertainment for all ages.

"We're going to have a hometown atmosphere," Tamie said. "We want everyone to come in to have fun. We will have more games for young people and karaoke, including karaoke that the younger people can come and enjoy so it will be a family type karaoke. We're going to have bands and homemade food. We just want everyone to come in and have fun."

In addition to being a dining destination, the Andersons hope to take advantage of the fact that the Woodshed is one of the biggest dining venues from Brainerd to Walker, and they want to see community members use it for their most important family events.

"We want to be a part of the community," Tamie said. "We are one of the biggest venues to have wedding receptions with a banquet area in the back. I'm not sure how many people this place holds, but it will hold a lot."

Tamie wants her business to be one of the places where young workers in the area can learn to work in a restaurant setting.

"We want to bring younger people in here and teach them to be good cooks, good bartenders and waitresses," Tamie said. "We want it to be fun for everybody - people who work here or people who come in to relax. That's a big thing. The world we live in is so stressful, so come in and have fun."