State Auditor Rebecca Otto says she will appeal the Tuesday, May 30, decision to the Supreme Court.

The Appeals Court decision, which follows a lower court ruling, could save counties thousands of dollars, county officials have testified. Otto says the state Constitution gives her office the job of protecting taxpayers by auditing county books.

She sued Becker, Wright and Ramsey counties. Becker and Wright hired outside accountants; Ramsey refused to sign a three-year contract giving the state auditor sole authority to audit books.

Otto appealed a lower court decision that a 2015 law did not usurp her authority. The Appeals Court agreed with the earlier ruling.

A few hours after the appeals ruling was released, Otto said she would take the case to the Supreme Court, her last resort after losing twice already.

"As the current steward of this constitutional office, I must do what is right, not politically expedient, and therefore I will be asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to settle this issue," said Otto, who is running for the 2018 Democratic governor nomination.

While the appeals panel said one of the auditor's primary duties is overseeing county finances, two of three judges ruled that the law "does not disturb the state auditor's ultimate authority as the state's general accountant."

For years, the auditor's office has allowed some counties to use private accountants to audit county finances.

Even with private accountants checking county books, the court ruled, the auditor still is "empowered to set uniform standards" and can vist counties without notice to examine records. The state office also may demand more information from private firms and "make additional examinations as she determines to be in the public interest," the court ruled.

The court concluded: "In sum, the county audit statute permissibly modifies, rather than transfers, the state auditor's core functions."

Chief Appeals Judge Edward J. Cleary wrote a dissenting opinion, saying that the 2015 law did take away some auditor's duties as listed in the state Constitution. Otto relied on Cleary's comments in her statement saying she would appeal the Tuesday decision.

Becker County officials told legislators earlier this year that a recent audit by Otto's office cost more than $87,000. A private auditor did the same work for less than $33,000, the officials said.

Otto, on the other hand, said her office does a better job and is directly responsible for taxpayers.

Since the 2015 law was signed, more than 40 of the state's 87 counties have hired private accountants.

Otto, who did not immediately say if she would appeal Tuesday's ruling to the state Supreme Court, has refused to say why she picked Becker, Wright and Ramsey counties in her lawsuit.

Earlier this year, Otto's office reported it had spent more than $250,000 on the court case. Wright and Becker county officials. who are working together on the case, said they had spent $40,000. Ramsey County officials, who are not coordinating with the other two counties, reported spending $20,000.

In April. Otto was critical of Thief River Falls-based Hoffman, Phillips and Knutson accounting firm's audits of Roseau of Hubbard counties, saying they needed to be conducted again. At the time, the auditor said there were problems with audits in eight counties, but not all needed to start over.

Before the 2015 law, the auditor could decide what counties could use private firms.

"We no longer have the authority to say to counties, 'We take you back,'" she said. "The counties get to chose."

That is just what Rep. Sarah Anderson, R-Plymouth, wants.

"A third of Minnesota counties were already granted a waiver by the Office of the State Auditor to have CPA audits performed, so this change was not revolutionary or a major disruption in the duties of the auditor," Anderson said Tuesday.