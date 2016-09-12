Search
The Pequot Lakes 5th-grade boys took 5rd place at the St. Cloud Winter Shootout on Sat., Jan. 7; first place at the Menahga tournament; third place at the Foley tournament; and second place Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Bobber Town Classic in Pequot Lakes. Players are: Eli Hall (front row, left), Clay Erickson, Jameson Dale, Dalton Anderson and Conner Quale; coach Charlie Hoffman (back row, left), Griffin Hoffman, River Sommerness, Brayden Spiczka, Will Taylor, Shane Crowley and coach Jon Dale.
Pequot fifth-graders place
 sports 3 hours 50 min ago
Submitted Photo The Pine River-Backus Tigers third- and fourth-grade girls basketball team placed first in the Pequot Lakes tournament Saturday, Jan. 28, by winning all three games it played. The team includes Caylei Johnson (back row, left), Sawyer Tulenchik and Ariana Burns; Ella Dahl (front row, left), Kelsi Bergem, Heidi Kline and Paige Holm.
PR-B team takes first
 sports 3 hours 59 min ago
PR United Methodist to host Valentine's dinner
Pine River United Methodist Church will host a Valentine's ham dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Cost is $9 for adults and free for kids ages 6 and under. Pine River United Methodist Church is located at 348 Barclay Ave., Pine River.
News 4 hours 4 min ago
Brainerd Warrior Girls Hockey vs. St. Cloud Icebreakersplay buttonBrainerd Warrior Girls Hockey vs. St. Cloud Icebreakers
StormTRACKER Weather: Wind and Snowplay buttonStormTRACKER Weather: Wind and Snow
Minnesota to gain millions from Volkswagenplay buttonMinnesota to gain millions from Volkswagen
Starting line of the 2017 John Beargrease Sled Dog Raceplay buttonStarting line of the 2017 John Beargrease Sled Dog Race
27th Annual Brainerd Jaycees $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganzaplay button27th Annual Brainerd Jaycees $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Submitted Photo The Pequot Lakes fifth-grade girls basketball team placed first at the Perham Lady Jacket Jam on Sunday, Jan. 22, by defeating Barnesville, West Fargo and Norman County East. Players are: Lauren Schultz (back row, left), Aubrey Larsen, Kessa Eggert and Kayla Joyce; Allyson Yahn (middle row, left), Kelsi Martini and Ruby Seidl; Brook Hennies (front row, left) and Maggie Wolter. Coaches are Carrie Joyce and Lisa Martini.
Pequot Lakes girls take first
 sports 4 hours 7 min ago
Submitted Photo The Pequot Lakes Just For Kix 2nd-3rd grade jazz dancers placed second at the Together We Dance Competition on Sunday, Jan. 29, in Sauk Rapids. Dancers include: Anika Weik (front row, left), Kyleigh Wright, Charlee Child and Avery Peterson; instructor Toni Hidalgo (back row, left), Samantha Sesin, Madelyn Moorhouse, Myah Reuper and Josie Taylor.
Just For Kix jazz takes second
 sports 4 hours 9 min ago
Submitted Photo The Pequot Lakes fourth-grade girls basketball team won second place in the Pequot Lakes tournament last weekend. The team includes: Audrey Jobe (left), Madison Wendt, Asya Fischer, Genevieve Birkeland, Morgan Dotty, Isabelle Ziesemer, Autumn Hecker, Carly Eggert and Briel Jones. Not pictured is Cassidy Wick.
Pequot fourth-graders take second
 sports 4 hours 15 min ago
Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Shelly Boyum-Breen spoke to students at Pine River-Backus High School about being a celebrated female high school athlete in Brainerd.
Athletes encourage Pine River-Backus readers
The Pine River-Backus Community Read theme was "Athletics and Perseverance," and athletes Shelly Boyum-Breen and Mike Antonovich exemplified...
 News / education February 3, 2017 - 4:36pm
Kate Stumvoll recently began selling her Wildflower Chocolates at Adirondack Coffee in Nisswa, where she also crafts them. Here, she makes caramel. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal
Chocolate added to coffee offerings in Nisswa
In addition to getting a caffeine fix, visitors to Adirondack Coffee in Nisswa will now be able to sate their sweet tooth with Wildflower Chocolate. Kate...
 News / business February 2, 2017 - 11:02pm
Police Blotter-Feb. 2, 2017
Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department CRASHES: Report on Jan. 25 at 7:13 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 56 and Hosta Lane in Pine River. Report on Jan. 26 at 11:20 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 66 in Manhattan Beach. THEFTS: Report on Jan. 25 at 12:01...
 News February 3, 2017 - 4:37pm
I am not an addict and it is not central to my day. But, I confess (we Catholics are good at that, ha!), I check Facebook faithfully in the morning and at night. On Facebook I try to let my light shine through sharing the good news that God is working in and around my life. PineandLakes.com illustration
Be a shining light on Facebook
Like many of you, I am a Facebook regular. I admittedly scroll through posts a few times a day. I am not an addict and it is not central to my...
 News February 2, 2017 - 11:14pm
Submitted illustration.
Always in Season: Few redpolls show up so far this winter
GRAND FORKS — This week's bird of the week looks quite a lot like last week's bird of the week, and the house finch and the common redpoll...
 sports 18 min 17 sec ago
020517.C.DNT.SamC2 -- Dogs cross a portion of a North Shore stream where water flows over the ice. The ice often remains safe under the overflow, which will freeze once temperatures drop sufficiently. Sam Cook / scook@duluthnews.com
Cook: Making tracks up a North Shore stream
It wasn't long into our little push up a frozen North Shore stream that one of my snowshoes broke through to open water. Hmmm. Dark, wet, but...
 sports 3 hours 7 min ago
Senior Menus: Feb. 6-10, 2017
The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people to enjoy. Meals are served Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Pine River and Crosslake. The suggested voluntary donation is $4 per meal for those over 60 and $7.15 for those under 60. Meals on Wheels are...
 lifestyles 3 hours 35 min ago
Submitted Photo The Pequot Lakes Just For Kix 4th-6th grade jazz dancers placed first at the Together We Dance competition on Sunday, Jan. 29, in Sauk Rapids. Dancers include: Lily Gilbertson (front row, left), Isabel Larson, Isabelle Ziesemer and Sophia Resch; Gabrielle Ziesemer (back row, left), Bailey Clausen, Kelbee Lampi and Quinn Trottier. Class instructor is Amber Peterson and director is Anna Larson.
Just For Kix jazz captures first
 sports 3 hours 37 min ago
Submitted Photo The Pine River-Backus sixth-grade boys basketball team won the Bobber Town Classic tournament Saturday, Jan. 28, in Pequot Lakes. The team includes Carson Travis (front row, left), Blake Ihle, Deven Wheeler and Kayden Witt; Rian Struss (back row, left), Malachi Burns, Burke Netland, Irvin Tulenchik, Jared Hamilton, Jakobi Barnett and Barron Milham.
PR-B sixth-graders win tourney
 sports 3 hours 39 min ago

